Joselu late brace fires Real Madrid into Champions League final

Joselu scored an astonishing late brace as Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Santiago at the Bernabeu stadium to reach the final via a 4-3 aggregate win and set up a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern looked to be heading to the final when Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin after England captain Harry Kane had found him with a superb pass.

But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had been excellent up until then, fumbled Vinicius Jr’s effort.

There was even more drama to come two minutes later when Joselu, a former Stoke City striker, swept home from six yards out from Antonio Rudiger’s square pass.

The goal had originally been given as offside only for a video assistant referee decision to show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Without a trophy to their name, and departing boss Tuchel had some questions to answer, having withdrawn both Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala before Real’s astounding fightback.

Madrid will face another German side, Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.

