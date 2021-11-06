JaraBet enters Nigeria’s sports betting space with exciting offers

New-age bookmaker, Hi-5 Gaming Solutions Limited has officially launched its online sports betting brand, JaraBet in Nigeria (www.jarabet.ng). The company formally made the announcement after due licensing and regulation of the Lagos State Lotteries Board to commence full operations.

According to the General Manager, Oyindamola Michaels, JaraBet is bringing a gaming experience never seen before in the country, with unique offerings like Single & Multiple Match Accumulator, Partial Cashout, Gift bet, and fastest event settlement.

Speaking with the media during the official launch, Oyindamola Michaels stated that JaraBet is starting its operations as an online platform for now, which means it is accessible from anywhere in the country while its office is in Lagos.

“Our mission is to provide youthful, exciting, and entertaining online sports betting with cutting edge technologies. We want to be highly trusted by customers and rank amongst the top 3 online gaming companies in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s sports betting space

“We offer up to 380% Accumulator Bonus amongst different bonus schemes like our loyalty bonus, 225% deposit bonus spread around your first three deposits. First-time customers on JaraBet would get 100% first deposit welcome bonus, 75% second deposit bonus, and 50% third deposit bonus”, he said.

“We don’t work based on commissions for now as we are yet to commence the rollout of our retail shops. However, I can tell you that it will be highly competitive when we kick off the retail arm of the business by the end of the year. For now, we have our affiliate system ready for online partners that will love to be on a revenue share model. We offer up to 40% ROI.

“Jarabet platform has a product for everyone. From great odds to instant settlement and 5 seconds payout. Our customers will experience the fastest bet-slip settlement that is not known to any sports betting platform in the country. Our Bet slip settlement is aided by real algorithms that settle events on your bet slips in real-time; so, you are left with no complaints. Jarabet customers will enjoy games for all seasons which includes Live Sports, Virtual Games, Esports, Live Casino, and Virtual Casino, all with an impressive Accumulator Bonus”.

“At JaraBet, we guarantee that the experience will be different for good for our customers. We have installed state-of-the-art customer relationship management (CRM) software and a Chatbot (Sonia) that would ensure that customers’ queries are addressed instantly or within limited timelines. In addition, our dedicated customer service team is available 24-7 to ensure a cordial engagement with our customers. This is in addition to the customer engagement blog (Jara Blog) which serves our customers with the hottest news from the sporting world thereby creating a unique, well-informed community of bettors”.

Commenting on safe user experience, Michaels noted that “a lot of security checks are available on JaraBet platform that protects users from accounts being hijacked as withdrawals can only be made to the account that bears the registrant’s name, we have also deployed artificially intelligent solutions capable of detecting addictive gambling in other to guide our customers. So, we are gamble aware and recognize the need for us to protect our users at all times”.

Launching in the country and going up against top industry players like Bet9ja, SportyBet, Betway, 1xBet, and BetKing, JaraBet knows that it must get everything right. The belief is that JaraBet will establish an “industry-leading sports betting experience” from the start.

For its part, JaraBet intends to be compliant and uphold Nigerian gambling law in full. The sports betting company is also excited about the opportunity to provide Nigerians with jobs as the company plans to extend its footprint across the country where hundreds of thousands of people are considered regular bettors.