Osimhen set to pocket N188m bonus in Napoli’s clash against Udinese

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, stands to pocket €125,000 (approximately N188 million) bonus if he scores in Napoli’s clash against Udinese on Monday night.

Despite a season marred by injuries and his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the 25-year-old Super Eagles forward has exhibited remarkable prowess, tallying an impressive 14 goals in 22 Serie A appearances for the reigning champions.

With 14 goals and three assists to his name, Osimhen boasts an enviable record, averaging a goal contribution every two hours of play.

As he gears up for the showdown at the Bluenergy Stadium, the former Lille striker has set his sights on notching his 15th goal of the season against Udinese.

Both sides are in dire need of a victory at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine; Udinese seeks to climb out of the relegation zone, while Napoli aims to secure a coveted spot in next season’s European competitions.

Osimhen’s contract includes a clause entitling him to a substantial bonus if he reaches the milestone of 15 league goals this season. With such a lucrative incentive on the line, Osimhen finds himself motivated to seize the opportunity on the grand stage.

According to Il Napoli, the Nigeria international has a clause in his contract that will see him receive €125,000 if he scores 15 league goals this season.

“ The Azzurri will have to cling above all to the motivations of Osimhen, who only needs two goals to reach 15 goals in the championship and collect a bonus of €125,000 from his contract.

“However, the Nigerian striker is above all keen to say goodbye well and yesterday’s defeat by Fiorentina reopens the possibility of not leaving Europe. The four remaining races are the last chance to at least save face.”

Napoli, currently occupying the 9th position in the Serie A standings with 50 points from 34 matches, has seen a dip in form, claiming just one win in their last five outings. Meanwhile, Udinese languishes in the 18th spot with 29 points. The anticipated clash is scheduled for 7:45 pm.

Osimhen’s stellar performances have been noticed, attracting interest from top European clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and PSG. As he approaches the culmination of his stint in Italy, the Nigerian striker is determined to leave a lasting impression and bid farewell to Napoli on a high note.