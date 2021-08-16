BetKing, Okocha, Unveil Exciting New Brand Identity Ahead New Football Season

Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, August 12, 2021: BetKing, Nigeria’s fastest-growing sports and digital entertainment brand today unveiled its new brand identity along with its distinctive brand positioning, encapsulated in the new strapline “That Feeling, That’s BetKing”. This evolution in the BetKing brand reflects the Company’s focus on bringing sports fans closer to the games they love and represents the start of a series of enhancements to the BetKing offering in Nigeria that will unfold over the coming months.

At the press conference held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, The Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, disclosed that the company had never been just a sports betting company. “BetKing speaks about leading, being in charge, taking control – We are reminding people that they have the power to change their path by allowing entrepreneurs to invest in a shop, hire their cashiers, and consequently better their community. On the other side, we are providing customers with multiple ways of winning – a win that could change their lives partially or wholly,” he said.

Ukanwoke further explained that the brand relaunch is the next stage of the company’s evolution and that its services would now go beyond sports betting. “We are becoming a sports entertainment services provider to our customers beyond just sports betting. It is the first step in a series of enhancements to the BetKing offering in Nigeria that will unfold over the coming months,” the MD said.

The Managing Director affirmed BetKing’s commitment to its corporate social responsibilities, saying it would continue to improve communities where it finds itself. Explaining the new logo, the MD said it “is a representation of our confident, bold, resolute and trusted positioning. It gives us the versatility to do more, be represented well in trade and digital products and above all, denote our entertainment positioning. It says, there is so much more to us as a brand – so much more to our customers – so much more to this community. ”

In his remarks at the occasion, Nigeria’s biggest football hero and BetKing Brand Ambassador, Austin’ Jay-Jay’ Okocha, described his three-year-old journey with BetKing as a beautiful and purposeful partnership.

He said, “In the last three years, we have created a household name, enabled the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians and shared memorable triumphs with our customers. I have experienced the passion of the BetKing team – a group of talented individuals who are working to the games closer to Africans. “That’s what we stand for – promoting sports – delivering entertainment – developing our communities –facilitating commerce – helping people win and feel great about it. That Feeling, That’s BetKing.”

Okocha added that he is always delighted by the trust Nigerians repose in the BetKing brand and inspired by its transparency and impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives. “BetKing stands out because of its integrity and access to seamless transactions by customers. It is also creating opportunities for agents and is helping reduce unemployment in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director-General, National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, expressed delight at BetKing’s growth, noting that the rebranding was a good development. “I have seen the company grow to the extent that they want to rebrand. This is encouraging, and it tells you that this industry is here to stay. I see BetKing going further than this. Being here today gives me a lot of encouragement and pride in BetKing. They make a lot of contribution to the society on their own, and they also contribute to the good causes of the Lottery Commission every month.” While the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr Bashir Are, also hailed BetKing’s professionalism and honesty, saying that it is fully compliant with all its laws.

Established in 2018 to challenge the status quo in the gaming industry, BetKing has in three years empowered thousands of entrepreneurs and given Nigerians opportunities to experience life-changing moments of excitement. It is a leading digital and sports entertainment platform operating in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ethiopia. With a pan-African vision, BetKing’s mission is to create integrated product, payment and technology solutions optimised for local market needs.