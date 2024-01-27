In numbers: Klopp’s Premier League stats at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down from his position as manager at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield.

The 56-year-old revealed the news in a heartfelt message to Liverpool fans in a video on Liverpool’s social media channels on Friday morning,

The German head coach joined Liverpool in 2015 and has won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield with the Merseyside club.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that’s a shock for many people when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

According to Opta, we examine Klopp’s Premier League statistics so far during his tenure at Anfield.

1 – Jürgen Klopp has the highest win rate of any manager in Liverpool’s history in all competitions (60.7%, 50+ games). At the same time, he is the only Liverpool manager to win each of the top-flight, European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup with the Reds. Boss.

7-0 + 5-0: Jürgen Klopp has overseen both Liverpool’s most significant win overall against Manchester United (7-0 in March 2023) and their biggest win at Old Trafford (5-0 in October 2021). Dreams.

148: Since Jürgen Klopp’s first game in charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other side across Europe’s big-five leagues (148). Monsters.

4: The top four in the Premier League since Jürgen Klopp’s first game in the competition (October 17th 2015):

716 points – Manchester City

671 points – Liverpool

583 points – Tottenham Hotspur

576 points – Arsenal

5: The five longest winning runs by managers in Premier League history:

18 – Jurgen Klopp (Oct 2019-Feb 2020)

18 – Pep Guardiola (Aug-Dec 2017)

17 – Jurgen Klopp (Mar-Oct 2019)

15 – Pep Guardiola (Feb-Aug 2019)

15 – Pep Guardiola (Dec 2020-Mar 2021)

24 – Between February 2019 and July 2020, Jürgen Klopp oversaw 24 consecutive league wins for Liverpool at Anfield; the longest-ever home-winning run in English top-flight history.