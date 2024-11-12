Hearn plots fresh Anthony Joshua vs Dubois rematch

Anthony Joshua’s next bout remains undecided, but promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted at two intriguing options: a rematch with Daniel Dubois or a blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury.

Joshua is currently recovering from injuries sustained in his recent fight against Dubois, which has delayed any plans for a rematch. Despite earlier discussions about an immediate return to the ring in February, Hearn confirmed that Joshua won’t be ready in time for Dubois’ title defense on February 22.

“The only two fights I see for Joshua are against Daniel Dubois or Tyson Fury,” Hearn told Ariel Helwani. “He wanted to go in February, but he wouldn’t have been at 100 per cent. He’s still dealing with minor issues from his last fight and needs time to start training camp.”

Joshua’s team is now eyeing a comeback in May or June, with Dubois as a possible opponent. However, a long-anticipated clash with Tyson Fury remains an enticing alternative, especially if Fury wins his December 21 bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

“Win or lose for Fury, it’ll be difficult to walk away from that matchup,” Hearn added. “If Fury wins, he could defend his unified championship against AJ. If he loses, it’d still be an iconic final showdown for both fighters. I’d love to see Fury win and stay champion because that’s what AJ wants—a shot at becoming a three-time heavyweight world champion.”

Hearn emphasised that a Fury vs Joshua fight would be a monumental event, eagerly awaited by boxing fans worldwide. Regardless of Fury’s result against Usyk, a matchup between the two British heavyweights would undoubtedly be a high-profile spectacle.

While Joshua’s next opponent remains uncertain, one thing is clear: he is focused on returning stronger and reclaiming his place among the world’s top heavyweights.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

