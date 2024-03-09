Havertz’s late header sends Arsenal top of Premier League table

Kai Havertz headed home a late winner to secure a 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and send Arsenal top of the Premier League table.

Declan Rice put the Gunners ahead early in the first half, but Aaron Ramsdale’s disastrous error saw Yoane Wissa equalise late in the first half.

Havertz ensured Arsenal would not miss their chance to climb into first place with a bullet header four minutes from the final whistle at a jubilant Emirates Stadium.

Brentford fought hard to stay in the game but eventually caved and are just five points above the relegation zone as their winless run stretches to five games.

Havertz scored in his fourth consecutive Premier League game to put Arsenal a point clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City.

The north Londoners’ eighth successive league victory lifted them one point clear of previous leaders Liverpool.

The victory serves as a boost for Arsenal’s title challenge ahead of Sunday’s title showdown between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield.

Arsenal will stay top on goal difference if second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Manchester City draw in their blockbuster clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Havertz has now scored nine goals for the Gunners since his move from Chelsea.

Arsenal are pushing for their first Premier League title since 2004 and Mikel Arteta’s side are aiming to end the wait this season.

The Gunners have scored an astonishing 70 goals and conceded just 24 goals in their blistering form this season.

A 6-0 rout of Sheffield United on Monday maintained Arsenal’s powerful surge and they were quickly on the attack against Brentford.

Arsenal will try to turn around a 1-0 deficit against Porto in the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday, while their next Premier League game is at Manchester City on March 31.