Haaland’s hat-trick powers Man City past Ipswich Town

Erling Haaland scored his 23rd career hat-trick as Manchester City overcame an early scare to defeat newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ipswich took a shock lead just seven minutes in when Sammie Szmodics beat Ederson, marking the club’s first top-flight goal in 22 years. However, the reigning Premier League champions quickly regained control, with Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne leading a three-goal blitz in just four minutes.

Haaland’s hat-trick brings his tally to an astounding 94 goals in 96 starts since joining Man City a little over two years ago. Manager Pep Guardiola praised the Norwegian striker, comparing his goal-scoring prowess to legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “He can compete in terms of goals with Ronaldo and Messi. The numbers are incredible for his age,” Guardiola said.

Man City’s victory place them at the top of the Premier League table as they continue their title defence. The match also featured a pre-kickoff celebration marking City’s fourth consecutive league title and the return of former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who took his place on the bench.

Despite the early scare, City quickly turned the tide. A lively Savinho won a penalty on his home debut, which Haaland converted to equalize. Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, returning to the Etihad, then made a costly error, allowing Savinho to set up De Bruyne for a simple finish. Haaland added another with a composed finish after a brilliant De Bruyne pass.

Haaland sealed the victory and his hat-trick in the 87th minute with a powerful low strike from the edge of the box, continuing his remarkable goal-scoring form. With 67 goals in 68 Premier League appearances and 94 goals in all competitions for City, Haaland shows no signs of slowing down.

Guardiola credited Haaland’s summer break, with Norway missing out on Euro 2024, as a factor in his early-season sharpness. “This season, with no Euros and relaxed, he arrived really well,” Guardiola noted.

City’s dominant performance underscores their strength as they aim for another Premier League title, with Haaland once again proving to be a key figure in their pursuit of glory.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst