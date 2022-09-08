Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea to sign five year deal

Newly appointed Chelsea coach, Graham Potter has arrived at the team’s Cobham training centre on Thursday afternoon to sign a five-year contract, Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting via Twitter.

The former Brighton coach replaces German tactician Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday.

Read also: Brighton head coach Graham Potter to be announced as Chelsea’s new coach

Potter is expected to take over the reins of the team by the end of today.

Chelsea is scheduled to resume premier league action on Saturday when they face Fulham at the Craven Cottage.

All eyes will be on Graham Potter to turn Chelsea’s awful start to the season around and an away win at London’s derby against Fulham won’t be a bad start to a new beginning of leadership.