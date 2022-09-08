Brighton head coach Graham Potter to be announced as Chelsea’s new coach

Graham Potter is close to being announced as the new coach of Chelsea Football Club hours after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter.

Chelsea turned to Brighton’s tactician after they parted ways with German tactician Thomas Tuchel over his team’s tacky start to the season.

Read also: Sports in brief: Indomitable Serena Williams marches on in US Open

Graham has been the favorite out of the list which has Maurio Pochenttino and Zinedine Zidane.

Brighton has achieved their most impressive start in their history in the premier league this season. The club sits in fourth position with 13 points from six games.

Chelsea is expected to announce the appointment of Graham later in the day.