GOtv Boxing Night returns May 1 in Lagos

Flykite Productions, the organisers of GOtv Boxing Night has announced the 31st edition of the premier boxing event scheduled to hold on Friday, May 1 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The 31st edition of the GOtv Boxing Night will feature seven national bouts and the biggest fight on the night will be the 10-round West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight title clash between the cracking pair of Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla. Also scheduled for the night is a national welterweight challenge between Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses.

Similarly in action at the show will be the national flyweight champion, Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt, who will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a national challenge bout.

The super featherweight category will see a challenge fight between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo, with Emmanuel Abimbola facing off with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category.