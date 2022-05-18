GOtv Boxing Night returns to Ibadan for 25th edition, as excitement builds

The GOtv Boxing Night train will be in Ibadan, Oyo state for the 25th edition (GOtv Boxing Night 25) of Nigeria’s most glamorous boxing show. The prestigious professional boxing event will take place at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium) on 4 June.

A total of seven bouts across weight divisions are scheduled for the event.

“Since the first edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, it has become the biggest platform for discovering boxing talent and promoting boxing as a sport in Nigeria. For the 25th edition, we expect to see hardworking boxers showcase their skills in the ring. As always, MultiChoice Nigeria is committed to this project and we will continue to provide our support,” Jennifer Ukoh-Osamwonyi, Public Relations Manager, GOtv Nigeria said.

According to her, GOtv Boxing has changed the face of Nigerian boxing with the discoveries of young and talented boxers making the scene. Nigerians have now developed more interest in boxing as seen in the past editions of GOtv Boxing Night where thousands of boxing fans come to the venue of GOtv Boxing Night to enjoy the best of boxing.

The heavyweight division will see the explosive Olanrewaju ‘Larry King’ Adebiyi duel with Solomon Imole in an eight-round challenge bout. Punch machine, Michael ‘Emirate’ Godwin is lined up to face the acclaimed bruiser Stephen Kadima in a cruiserweight challenge contest.

In the light heavyweight division, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, who recently fought in Russia, will square up against Anambra dynamite, Victor Bennet. Segun ‘War’ Adeyemi will be in action against Ademola Ibrahim in a light welterweight clash.

Two fast-rising lightweight ring artists, Azeez ‘Latest’ Ayobam and Sodiq Oyakojo, will clash, while Samuel ‘Apata Roro’ Moses goes head-to-head with Wale Anifowoshe. While the super welterweight class will have the teak-tough Jafar Suliamon taking on Basiru Kabiru