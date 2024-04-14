GOtv Boxing Night 31: Adeyemi prepares to battle Adekanla

Segun “War” Adeyemi, the current West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight champion, has issued a bold declaration ahead of his upcoming title fight against Adekanla “Spirit” Adekanla at GOtv Boxing Night.

Set to take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on May 1, the showdown between Adeyemi and Adekanla promises to be intense.

Adekanla, aiming to seize the title from Adeyemi, had previously expressed his determination to emerge victorious. In response, Adeyemi, speaking from his training base, confidently asserted, “I view any opponent facing me as an evil ‘Spirit’, and I am ready to wage war against anyone, whether man or spirit, who dares to challenge me in the ring. There will be no hiding place for any kind of ‘Spirit’ at Teslim Balogun this coming May Day.”

With both fighters putting their unbeaten records on the line, the stage is set for a thrilling 10-round title bout. Adeyemi boasts a record of 10 wins, one draw, and seven knockouts from 11 fights, while Adekanla has accumulated 12 wins and four knockouts in his professional career.

In addition to the headline fight, GOtv Boxing Night 31 will feature six other exciting bouts, including a light welterweight challenge fight between Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu and Yusuf Ogunbumi, and a national flyweight challenge fight featuring current champion Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt against Sikiru Ogunyaju.

Furthermore, Emmanuel Abimbola will clash with Azeez Ayobami in a national lightweight challenge fight, Afikun Gbenga will take on Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight, and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will face off against Batholomew Abuchi in the national catchweight category. Lastly, Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun will square up against Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses in the national welterweight category.

With a lineup packed with talent and determination, GOtv Boxing Night 31 promises to be a thrilling event for boxing enthusiasts and fans alike.