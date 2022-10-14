Glazers put $10bn price on Manchester United

The Glazers brothers, owners of Manchester United, the most valuable soccer club in the English Premier League according to Forbes ($4.6 billion) have been linked with an asking price of $10 billion for the club, according to Daily Stars reports.

This revelation was made a day Wednesday, after Britain’s richest man and businessman magnate Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressed willingness to buy the club which is his boyhood club after he met with the Glazers brothers on Tuesday.

However, the Glazers have reiterated their unwillingness to part ways with the club that has won 20 English Premier League titles.

But it was gathered that if the brothers change their stance and become open to new offers, their asking price – $10billion – will make Manchester United the most valuable sports club in the world surpassing NFL giants, the Dallas Cowboys, currently ranked No. 1 after being valued at $8billion.

Manchester United fans have been protesting at every home game since the beginning of this season against the Glazers ownership due to the lack of performance of the club in the transfer market.