Gabriel heads Arsenal to victory over Tottenham in north London derby

Gabriel Magalhaes powered Arsenal to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a fiercely contested North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Arsenal defender rose above Cristiano Romero to head in Bukayo Saka’s corner midway through the second half, continuing Tottenham’s struggles with defending set pieces.

In a game marked by tension and few clear chances, Gabriel’s header proved decisive. The match saw eight yellow cards, including seven in the first half, equaling a Premier League record.

Tottenham had the better opening exchanges, with Dejan Kulusevski forcing a save from David Raya and Dominic Solanke sending a looping header just wide. However, Arsenal’s defensive resilience, marshalled by Gabriel and William Saliba, kept Spurs at bay throughout the match.

The victory is Arsenal’s third consecutive win at Tottenham’s home ground and keeps them within two points of Manchester City, whom they face next in a highly anticipated clash at the Etihad Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s team remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season as they chase their first title since 2004.

For Spurs, the loss compounds a difficult start to the season under new manager Ange Postecoglou, leaving them with only four points from their first four games – their worst Premier League start since 2015/16.

Despite the absence of key players like Martin Odegaard due to injury and Declan Rice through suspension, Arsenal’s dogged performance showcased their depth and determination. Gabriel’s goal, his first since February, secured a vital three points as Arsenal push for another title challenge.

With the Champions League opener against Atalanta looming, Arsenal now shift focus to their blockbuster meeting with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City next weekend.

