For first time, 3 African countries qualify for last-16 spot in Women’s World Cup

Morocco on Thursday produced an incredible performance to prove bookmakers wrong by stunning group leader Colombia 1-0 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in their final Group H encounter to dump Germany out of the World Cup.

With that win, three African countries – Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco, for the first time, have qualified for last round of 16.

Morocco and Colombia booked their place in the knock out stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup with 6 points each from three matches. However, Colombia tops the group on goal difference having conceded less goals compared to Morocco

The cross by Zineb Redouani from Morocco in the 42nd minute successfully finds a teammate in the box.

Daniela Arias from Colombia conceded a penalty 47 minute into the first half for pushing Ibtissam Jraidi.

Referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi from Italy stopped the game to calm the players down before the penalty was taken.

Ghizlane Chebbak took the penalty, but the keeper blocks it back into play.

A shot by Sakina Ouzraoui is blocked for Morocco’s Anissa Lahmari to tap the ball in with her right foot in 49 minute to the North Africans the much needed goal of the match.

The Colombians dominated possession 63 % against Morocco’s 37%, but were unable to get past the North Africans who showed determination and resilience all through the second half of the game.

In the other group encounter Germany failed to go past the group stage as South Korea forced them to a 1-1 draw.

C. SohyunL. Youngju gave South Korea Women the lead 6 minute into the first half before PoppS. Huth got one back for Germany 42 minute to make it 1-1.

The Europeans needed a point to go through with the hope that Colombia will do them a favour by stoping the North Africans.

However, the opposite was the case as it was the Moroccans taking their faith in their own hand against the South Americans for a historic quarterfinal place in their first-ever World Cup.

Even the 16 minutes added time was not enough to safe Germany as they got eliminated from the group stage with just four points.