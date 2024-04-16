Football agent Mendes preparing €292m double deal for Ratcliffe

Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly orchestrating a double deal valued at €292 million for Manchester United new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford this summer, with eye on Benfica’s Joao Neves and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Following Ratcliffe’s acquisition of 27.7% of Manchester United from the Glazers earlier this year, significant changes are anticipated at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe has already initiated transformations by appointing Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Manchester City as the new CEO.

Additionally, negotiations are underway for Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth to assume the role of sporting director and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox to join as technical director.

Amidst rumours of a potential managerial change, with Erik ten Hag’s future uncertain, Manchester United is poised for a significant overhaul in player personnel. Reports suggest that up to ten players could depart the club in what is being termed a ‘summer clear-out.’

Ratcliffe has emphasized a focus on recruiting young talent rather than established stars. In a recent podcast appearance, he expressed a preference for uncovering the next generation of footballing talent over splurging on high-profile signings like Kylian Mbappe.

This philosophy aligns with the club’s pursuit of Benfica’s promising midfielder Joao Neves, who is attracting interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Neves’ potential departure from Benfica is becoming increasingly likely, with Manchester United emerging as the frontrunners for his signature. Neves has a release clause of €120m with Man United the most heavily linked of the lot and Record adds that his exit from Benfica is now an ‘increasingly likely scenario’.

Furthermore, Mendes is reportedly facilitating a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao to Manchester United in a deal worth €175 million. The Portuguese super-agent is spearheading the operation to bolster United’s attacking options, with the club prepared to meet Leao’s hefty release clause.

This prospective transfer promises to be a focal point of the upcoming summer transfer window, shaping up to be a captivating saga.

With Mendes at the helm, Man United appears poised to strengthen its squad with young, promising talents, signalling an ambitious new era under Ratcliffe’s ownership.