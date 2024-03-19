Finidi leads Super Eagles against Ghana, Mali friendly matches- NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Finidi George, assistant coach to Jose Peseiro will take charge of Super Eagles when they take on the Black Stars Ghana and Eagles of Mali in international friendlies on March 22 and 26 in Morocco.

The Super Eagles have been without a substantial head coach since Peseiro’s contract with the NFF ended on February 29.

The 52-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam (The Netherlands) and Real Betis (Spain) winger, who made a scoring debut for the fatherland in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Burkina Faso at the National Stadium, Lagos on July 27, 1991, has been appointed by the NFF to hold the reins in the meantime as a group of 22 players take on Ghana and Mali in this month’s international window.

According to a Super Eagles’ verified X handle, it was revealed that Finidi, the current manager of Enyimba football club will be in charge of the Super Eagles until the NFF appoints a new head coach for the team.

“Coach George Finidi has held a meeting with Super Eagles team officials as he leads the Super Eagles in international friendlies against Ghana and Mali #SoarSuperEagles.”

On his debut in 1991, George, who also featured for Calabar Rovers and Sharks FC in the domestic scene before heading to Europe, scored one and made four assists for legendary ‘goalsfather’ Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory), and also assisted the latter to score Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria in Dallas, USA on 19th June 1994.

As of Tuesday lunchtime, 12 of the 22 invited players expected had arrived in Morocco, with Gabriel Osho, Tyronne Ebuehi, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi having been ruled out due to injuries.

The players at the team’s Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech are Stanley Nwabali, Olorunleke Ojo, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Tanimo, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Alhassan Yusuf, Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Sadiq Umar and Ademola Lookman.

Also, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho were expected in Marrakech by Tuesday. Only Turkey-based defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is being expected on Wednesday.