FA investigates Premier League referee in alleged booking controversy

David Coote

The Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation into claims that Premier League referee David Coote discussed issuing a yellow card to a player with a Leeds United fan ahead of a 2019 Championship match.

According to The Sun, Coote, 42, allegedly spoke with a Leeds supporter about booking Ezgjan Alioski before the game between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in October 2019. After issuing the yellow card during the match, Coote is said to have messaged the fan, reportedly stating, “I hope you backed as discussed.”

Coote, who is already suspended following separate allegations of misconduct, has denied the claims, calling them “false and defamatory.” In a statement, he said, “I strongly refute these allegations. Whatever personal issues I may have had, they have never influenced my on-field decisions. I have always officiated with integrity and impartiality.”

The FA has deemed the allegations serious, with a spokesperson confirming: “These are very serious allegations, and we are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the refereeing body, is also involved in the investigation. Coote was under investigation after being caught on video allegedly making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager, Jürgen Klopp. Additionally, UEFA is investigating a video, also published by The Sun, purportedly showing Coote snorting white powder during the 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany, where he served as a match official.

PGMOL reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for breaches of our Integrity Code of Conduct, signed annually by all officials. If any breach is proven, appropriate action will be taken. David Coote remains suspended pending the outcome of these investigations,” a PGMOL spokesperson said.

Leeds United also released a statement acknowledging the allegations. “We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL, and PGMOL processes. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

The ongoing investigations mark a significant moment for English football’s officiating standards, with the outcome potentially impacting the future of one of its high-profile referees.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

