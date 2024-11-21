F1: Hamilton eyes strong finish with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed his determination to close his 12-year chapter with Mercedes on a high, despite the “deep disappointment” he felt after the recent Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who managed only a 10th-place finish in Brazil, admitted that the result initially made him question his future in the sport, but he has since shaken off that frustration, refocusing on delivering his best in the final three races.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton spoke to reporters, addressing the emotional team radio message he gave in Brazil. He described the weekend as “a disaster” and acknowledged the car’s performance issues, calling it “the worst the car has ever been.” Despite the struggles, he took a moment to appreciate his team, saying, “If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn’t great, but I’m grateful for you.”

Hamilton, who will turn 39 in January 2026, is set to conclude his time with Mercedes after the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi this December, before joining Ferrari.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton shared that he has moved beyond the negative emotions from Brazil, saying, “Honestly, I feel in the best place I have been all year, mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough. I have been around this game for a long time. There’s been so many things that are said about me. I’m still here, still fighting and I’m going to continue to push.”

Despite his impending move to Ferrari, Hamilton remains committed to Mercedes until the very end. “I’ve got a team that I genuinely still love and even though I’m leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races. If they provide a car that wants to stay on track then hopefully we’ll have a better result,” he said.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

