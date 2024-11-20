Lewis Hamilton to complete Mercedes farewell in final three races

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will compete in the final three races of his Mercedes career after sparking doubts about his future during the Brazilian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion is set to move to Ferrari next season. Still, he was spotted at the Mercedes factory preparing on the simulator as usual ahead of this Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 39-year-old British driver will also fulfil his typical pre-race duties, with Mercedes confirming that he will address the media on Wednesday.

Hamilton endured a disappointing outing at the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing a distant 10th. He voiced his frustration over the team’s radio, saying, “That was a disaster of a weekend, guys. The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try, and great job to all the guys at the pit stop.

“If this is the last time I get to perform, it was a shame it wasn’t great, but I’m grateful for you.”

His cryptic comments raised speculation that Hamilton might cut short his Mercedes career with three races remaining. However, a recent statement from Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff clarified the situation: “We head to Las Vegas ready to tackle the final three races of the season. We are focused on ending this year as strongly as possible and providing some more highlights as we close out 2024. We are looking forward to the races ahead, to ending our incredible journey with Lewis on a high, and to building momentum for 2025.”

As the Formula 1 season nears its conclusion, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on the cusp of securing his fourth consecutive world championship, with the title likely to be decided on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share