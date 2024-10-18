F1 announces shock rule change for 2025 season

Formula One has confirmed a surprising rule change for the 2025 season, just as the current campaign nears its conclusion with Max Verstappen leading the drivers’ championship ahead of Lando Norris.

While Verstappen holds a 52-point advantage, McLaren’s recent resurgence has seen them overtake Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, with Norris closing the gap by 26 points over the last four races.

As the 2024 season winds down with only six races remaining, the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) met on Thursday to outline regulatory updates for 2025. Among the changes is the removal of the championship point awarded for setting the fastest lap during a race. The rule, which was introduced in 2019, allowed drivers to earn an extra point for the fastest lap if they finished in the top 10. If the fastest lap was set by a driver outside the top 10, no point was given.

The rule has sparked controversy in recent seasons, as drivers with a comfortable gap to the car behind could pit for fresh tyres late in the race to chase the extra point. This tactic was often used by teams to deny rivals crucial points, as seen at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix when Daniel Ricciardo secured the fastest lap, preventing Norris from gaining the point and benefiting Red Bull’s sister team.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown voiced concerns over the tactic, saying, “That’s a nice A/B team sporting thing that I didn’t think was allowed… but it’s not the first time we’ve seen it, and it probably won’t be the last. I’ll certainly ask some questions. It illustrates the issue around that rule.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share