F1: Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix

Lando Norris delivered a stunning performance to claim victory at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, ending Max Verstappen‘s winning streak in front of his home crowd. The British driver’s triumph marked his second career win, following his victory in Miami in May, and reduced Verstappen’s championship lead to 70 points.

Despite the overwhelming support from the packed Zandvoort circuit, Verstappen couldn’t match the pace of Norris’s recently upgraded McLaren, which has emerged as a serious contender in Formula One. “It feels amazing… The pace was very strong and the car was unbelievable today,” said Norris, who also earned a point for the fastest lap.

The start of the race was crucial. Norris, who has struggled to convert pole positions into early leads this season, was slow off the line once again. Verstappen seized the opportunity, powering around the outside to lead by 0.9 seconds at the start of the second lap. Energized by his quick start, Verstappen clocked the fastest lap on lap two, but Norris soon began to close the gap.

By lap 17 of the 72-lap race, Norris was within striking distance, with Verstappen complaining about a lack of grip from his tires. On lap 18, Norris made his move, overtaking Verstappen on the outside at turn one. Verstappen, unable to respond, quickly fell further behind.

As Norris extended his lead, Verstappen opted for a tire change on lap 25, with Norris pitting a lap later. Despite a slightly slower pit stop, Norris emerged with a five-second advantage and immediately set the fastest lap of the race. By lap 40, Norris’s lead had grown to over 10 seconds, and he cruised to the finish line with a commanding 22.896-second victory.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the final podium spot after a thrilling battle with Norris’s McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, while Red Bull’s struggling second driver, Sergio Perez, finished sixth. The result narrowed Red Bull’s lead in the constructors’ championship from 42 points to 30.

Reflecting on his victory, Norris said, “I wouldn’t say a perfect race because of lap one again, but afterward it was beautiful. I expected Max to start pushing and get a bit of a gap. And he never did. So from that point, I knew we were in with a good fight.”

