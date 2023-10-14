Formula One Titans: Top five drivers who left their tyre tracks on victory lane

Since its inaugural season in 1950, Formula One has witnessed 111 different drivers zoom past the checkered flag to claim victory in a Grand Prix. Among these drivers, some have etched their names in the annals of F1 history by amassing numerous race wins and world championships. Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 drivers with the most victories in Formula One, as well as other notable achievements in their careers.

Read also: US export accounts for 60% of used cars in Nigeria – ITA

Lewis Hamilton:

Read also: Formula 1 to gain more motorsport fans as McLaren signs 13-yr-old Nigerian, Ugochukwu

Leading the pack is Lewis Hamilton, an iconic figure in F1, with a staggering 103 Grand Prix wins to his name. The British sensation, hailing from Stevenage, continues to chase more victories in the upcoming seasons while driving for Mercedes. Hamilton’s record-breaking achievement makes him the first and only driver to surpass the hundred-win mark in the history of the sport. Not only is he the most prolific race winner, but he’s also a seven-time world champion, with his first title dating back to 2008.

Michael Schumacher:

Following closely in second place is the legendary German driver, Michael Schumacher, who secured an impressive 91 race victories throughout his illustrious career. Like Hamilton, Schumacher also clinched seven world titles, with five consecutive championships from 2000 to 2004, thanks to his dominant performances alongside the Ferrari team.

Read also: Formula 1 boss says no deal Brexit advantage to EU-based teams

Sebastian Vettel:

Sebastian Vettel, another German standout, occupies the third spot with 53 F1 race wins. Vettel’s remarkable feat includes winning four consecutive drivers’ championships from 2010 to 2013. His tenure saw him drive for some of the sport’s powerhouse teams, including Red Bull and Ferrari. However, after the 2022 season where he raced for Aston Martin, the highly decorated German decided to retire from the sport.

Alain Prost:

Alain Prost, the most successful French driver in F1 history, takes the fourth position with 51 race victories. His first triumph dates back to the 1981 French Grand Prix. Prost’s career saw him not only behind the wheel but also running his own F1 team, Prost Grand Prix, between 1997 and 2001. As of January 2022, he remained a non-executive director with Renault Sport, now known as Alpine.

Read also: With net worth of $220m, Alonso set to retire from Formula 1

Max Verstappen:

Rounding off the top five is the Dutch sensation Max Verstappen, who has claimed 49 race victories. Verstappen’s career commenced in 2015, and he has been consistently driving for Red Bull. In 2021, he controversially clinched the world championship title, but in 2022, he asserted his dominance by winning the championship more decisively, setting a new record of 15 race wins in a single F1 season.

Read also: Liberty Media in talks to take control of Formula 1

In the 2023 F1 season, fans can catch all the thrilling action on Sky Sports F1, with races including the United States GP, Mexico City GP, Sao Paulo GP, Las Vegas GP, and the Abu Dhabi GP. Red Bull, as the reigning Constructors’ Championship winner, aims to continue its success, while drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen will vie for supremacy.