Euro 2024: Portugal beat Turkey to reach round of 16

Portugal secured their place in the last 16 as group winners at Euro 2024 with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Turkey in Dortmund.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva opened the scoring midway through the first half, firing past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after Nuno Mendes’ cross was deflected into his path.

A disastrous own goal doubled Portugal’s lead when defender Samet Akaydin, without looking up, passed the ball back to Bayindir, who was unable to stop it from rolling into the net.

Portugal, aiming to win their second European Championship after their 2016 triumph, displayed their strength with a star-studded lineup that easily managed Vincenzo Montella’s enthusiastic but limited Turkish team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who seeks to become the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship, set up Bruno Fernandes for a simple goal in the 56th minute after breaking through Turkey’s offside trap. Ronaldo also took a moment to pose for a selfie with a young fan who invaded the pitch, followed by five more fans slipping past security.

“To have Cristiano, who is an out-and-out goalscorer, get in front of the keeper and look for the assist for Bruno Fernandes is an example that should be shown in every academy in Portugal and the world of football, showing that the team is the most important thing,” said Portugal’s coach, Martinez.

With a perfect six points, Martinez’s side will face one of the four best third-place finishers in the next round and will go into their final group game against Georgia without any pressure.

In contrast, Turkey need a draw against the Czech Republic on Wednesday to secure second place. Turkey’s massive support flocked to the Westfalenstadion in huge numbers, causing long tailbacks on the roads leading to the stadium several hours before the 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) kick-off.