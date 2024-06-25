Euro 2024: Mbappe doubtful for Poland clash

France coach Didier Deschamps revealed that Kylian Mbappe is getting ‘better every day’ but did not confirm if the Real Madrid star will start in against Poland in Tuesday’s last Euro 2024 Group D match.

“He is doing better every day. He is doing better today than yesterday and the day before that. That is obvious because he has been training,” Deschamps told reporters in Dortmund, where France and Poland will meet in the Group D finale.

“The bruising has come down and he is getting used to the mask. He is as eager to play tomorrow as he was eager to play against the Netherlands.”

Mbappe did not play any part in last Friday’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Leipzig after suffering a broken nose late in his team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria in Düsseldorf a week ago. He did not undergo an operation on the injury but will need to wear the protective mask when he returns to the side.

Deschamps added: “He does not find that the mask limits him, but it does restrict his vision a little. He needs to get used to it, even though the technology nowadays allows these masks to be as thin as possible.”

France came into the game in second place in the group and with their place in the last 16 in little doubt. However, the 2022 World Cup runners-up need to better the Netherlands’ result against Austria — or at least win by a wider margin — to take the top spot.

They are keen to get their superstar forward back on the pitch given their only goal so far in two matches was an own goal.

“We all know how good a finisher Kylian is,” said N’Golo Kante, who was alongside his coach at Monday’s press conference.

“It is a massive plus for us to have Kylian. I had sort of forgotten he was wearing a mask. He helped us win our training game today. He looked dangerous and was decisive. He feels good, and I hope that will be the case during the match.”