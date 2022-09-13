   
BusinessDay

English Premier League resumes weekend

Premier League
Premier league matches are to resume this weekend according to a statement released from the English Premier league twitter page on Monday.

League fixture was suspended last weekend due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II which occurred last week Thursday at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

The league is scheduled to return to its normal routine for the season but only seven of the 10 fixtures will take place. Matches that will not hold this weekend are :

Manchester United vs Leeds

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

The statement also revealed that the kickoff time for three matches has also been changed.

The match scheduled for this week are listed below.

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)

20:00 Nott’m Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds

