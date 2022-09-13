English Premier League resumes weekend

Premier league matches are to resume this weekend according to a statement released from the English Premier league twitter page on Monday.

The #PL will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Matchweek 8 fixtures will be played, with three postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 12, 2022

League fixture was suspended last weekend due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II which occurred last week Thursday at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

The league is scheduled to return to its normal routine for the season but only seven of the 10 fixtures will take place. Matches that will not hold this weekend are :

Manchester United vs Leeds

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

The statement also revealed that the kickoff time for three matches has also been changed.

The match scheduled for this week are listed below.

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)

20:00 Nott’m Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

14:15 Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds