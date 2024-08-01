D’Tigress fall to France in Paris 2024 Olympics basketball match

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, suffered a 75-54 defeat against the host nation, France, in their second game of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Despite a valiant effort and a strong first half, the D’Tigress were unable to match the intensity of the French squad. Ezinne Kalu once again led the Nigerian team with 18 points, but France’s Marine Johannes proved too much to handle with a game-high 15 points.

After their iconic triumph over Australia, D’Tigress could not replicate their strong form against France, ultimately losing their second game at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nigeria kept up with their opponents for most of the first half, displaying bravery and aggressive play.

France won all four quarters, with D’Tigress coming close only in the second quarter, which they lost 14-11. Ezinne Kalu was Nigeria’s standout player, scoring 18 points, providing four assists, and grabbing two rebounds.

In the other group game, Australia defeated Canada 70-65. The Canadians also lost their opening game to France, 75-54. D’Tigress are second in the group after two matches, with their last group game against Canada on Sunday.

D’Tigress will face Canada on Sunday, aiming to bounce back with a win as they sit second in their group ahead of Australia and Canada.