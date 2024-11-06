Diaz hat-trick powers Liverpool past Alonso's Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso’s emotional return to Anfield ended in disappointment as Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory over his Bayer Leverkusen side, with Luis Diaz netting an impressive hat-trick to keep Liverpool’s perfect Champions League run intact.

Alonso, a beloved former Liverpool player who helped the club win the Champions League in 2005, was touted as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp last summer before deciding to remain in Germany. Liverpool eventually appointed Arne Slot, whose outstanding start continued as his team rallied from a sluggish first half to dismantle Leverkusen.

Diaz broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, lifting a delicate finish over Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky from Curtis Jones’ well-placed pass. Just two minutes later, Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s lead with a strike from a Mohamed Salah cross—a goal initially disallowed but reinstated after a VAR review.

Diaz struck again with a close-range finish in the 83rd minute, giving Liverpool an emphatic lead that had seemed unlikely after a quiet first half. He capped off the night by smashing home a rebound to complete his first hat-trick for the club, following up a blocked effort from substitute Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool stay atop the new Champions League format standings, boasting a flawless 12 points from four games.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

