Champions League: Slot braced for tough test as Alonso visits Anfield

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has lauded former Red Xabi Alonso ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s Uefa Champions League visit to Anfield on Tuesday night.

Alonso, who enjoyed a storied playing career with Liverpool, has made a notable impact as Leverkusen’s manager, steering the German side to an impressive domestic double last season.

“It’s a big European game,” Slot said. “Not only because of what Xabi Alonso did for this club, especially in Europe but also for how he’s managed Leverkusen both domestically and in Europe—they were exceptional last season.”

Although Leverkusen have seen a slight dip in form this season, they remain a formidable force in the Champions League. Currently fourth in the Bundesliga, they are well-positioned for the knockout rounds, with seven points from their first three games.

Slot acknowledged Alonso’s tactical acumen, noting, “He took over when they were struggling, didn’t spend much, and almost won the Europa League with mostly the same players. He’s worked with elite managers and knows what players experience.”

Liverpool are also off to a strong start, sitting atop the Premier League and advancing steadily in the Champions League. However, the futures of key players Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are uncertain, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Slot expressed confidence in his squad’s commitment, encouraging them to focus on their performances. He praised Salah’s current form, hoping the Egyptian star will continue delivering for Liverpool amidst ongoing contract discussions.

