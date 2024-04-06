De Zerbi names his best Premier League team

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has hailed Arsenal as the best team in the Premier League ahead of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners are locked in a three-way tussle to become Premier League champions with just three points separating current leaders Liverpool, runners-up Arsenal and defending champions Man City.

With a two-point cushion at the top of the table, Liverpool are arguably favourites as they look to lift the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield.

The Reds have won 21 of their 30 league games this term and lost just twice – to north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsenal have mounted another title challenge after pushing Man City close last season, with Declan Rice and other summer additions helping Mikel Arteta’s side amass 68 points and boast the best goal difference in the league.

While currently third, it would be foolish to rule out a record fourth successive league title for Manchester City, who also have aspirations of winning back-to-back trebles under Pep Guardiola.

Despite rating Liverpool and Manchester City highly, De Zerbi has named Arsenal as the best team in England as he prepares his Brighton side to face the Gunners this weekend.

Asked if he believes Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League, the Seagulls boss said: ‘Yes.

“Liverpool are another great team with different characteristics and a different style. Man City are closer in style to Arsenal but I think when Arsenal play well, it’s very tough.

“You can understand my words because Arsenal won 3-1 against Liverpool [in February], beat Man City at home and in the Champions League they are doing very well.”