Cole blames Osimhen's agent for failed big summer move

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has criticised Victor Osimhen‘s agent, Roberto Calenda, for the Nigerian striker’s failure to secure a move to a top European club during the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who was linked with Chelsea, PSG, and Al-Ahli, ultimately joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. Cole believes that Calenda’s decisions may have hindered Osimhen’s career progression.

Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli last December, which included a €130 million release clause for foreign clubs. However, he faced challenges at Napoli, especially after the controversial TikTok incident that impacted his mental well-being. Determined to leave, Osimhen reportedly resisted efforts from Napoli manager Antonio Conte to convince him to stay.

Chelsea explored using Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in a potential swap deal, but negotiations stalled. Osimhen ultimately declined a Chelsea loan move, citing high tax rates in the UK and significant deductions for image rights.

Frozen out of Napoli’s first team, Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan, where he quickly made an impact. Joe Cole, speaking on TNT Sports, expressed frustration with Osimhen’s situation: “There are so many big clubs calling out for a striker. I blame Victor Osimhen’s agent, as he shouldn’t be at Galatasaray; he should be at a top club in Europe.”

Since joining Galatasaray, the Super Eagles star has thrived, notching six goals and four assists in just eight appearances. His impressive form has reportedly prompted Galatasaray to consider a permanent deal for the 25-year-old, who has quickly become an essential part of the Turkish champions’ lineup.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share