Chukwueze happy to end Serie A goal drought with Milan

AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed joy after scoring his first Serie A goal for Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri side on Sunday.

Chukwueze’s breakthrough goal in Serie A came as he restored AC Milan’s two-goal advantage against Hellas Verona.

A corner kick was cleared to him at the edge of the area, and he volleyed it into the far corner past the diving Montipo, ending his 17-game goal drought in Serie A.

Since joining the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window of 2023, Chukwueze had struggled to make an impact, failing to find the back of the net for the club. His performance had faced criticism in Italy, with some questioning the value of his transfer compared to his time at Villarreal CF.

Following the 3-1 victory over Verona, Chukwueze, who came off the bench in the 73rd minute, expressed his satisfaction with his performance and his determination to succeed at Milan.

“I’m very happy, I have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Chukwueze told DAZN.

“These first months have not been easy, but I have continued to work hard. It’s very important to win, but I also want to keep scoring to help my team; they signed me to score goals.”

Chukwueze also shared his trust in manager Stefano Pioli’s plans for him and emphasized his commitment to hard work despite the challenges.

“I trust the manager and his plans for me,” he said.

“I just have to stay focused and continue with the hard work. It has not been easy. Whoever is playing in my position is doing great and scoring a lot. The coach cannot bench him.

“I will continue to work hard, and it does not matter if I play little. Today’s goal is very important for my confidence. I must continue to stay focused on the future,” Chukwueze added, as quoted by Milan Post.