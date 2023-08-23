Christy Ucheibe ranked sixth best tackler at 2023 WWC

Christy Ucheibe, the star midfielder of the Super Falcons, has been ranked as the sixth best tackler in the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, held across Australia and New Zealand.

The prestigious ranking, released by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) via their official Twitter account on Tuesday, stands as a testament to Ucheibe’s exceptional contributions on the field.

During the fiercely competitive tournament, Ucheibe’s unwavering dedication and defensive prowess became evident as she displayed remarkable tackling abilities in all four of the Super Falcons’ games. Her consistent performance caught the attention of both fans and experts, ultimately earning her the notable sixth position in the FIFA ranking.

Ucheibe, who plies her trade as a midfielder for Portugal’s Benfica, left an indelible mark on the tournament with an impressive total of 36 successful tackles. Her tenacity and skill in dispossessing opponents highlighted her pivotal role in the team’s defensive strategies, earning her the recognition she rightfully deserves.

At the pinnacle of the tackling leaderboard, Australia’s Katrina Gorry emerged as the frontrunner with a staggering 59 tackles to her name. The second position saw a tie between Jackie Groenan of the Netherlands and George Stanway of England, both amassing an impressive 44 tackles each. Notably, Sweden’s Filipa Angeldahl secured the third spot with an impressive tally of 43 tackles, closely followed by Grace Geroyo of France in fourth place with 40 successful tackles. England’s Lucy Bronze, an integral part of the team, secured the fifth position with a commendable record of 37 tackles.

Despite Ucheibe’s stellar performance and the collective efforts of the Super Falcons, their journey in the tournament concluded in the last-16 stage. The team displayed an impressive display of skill and determination, ultimately falling short with a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to England’s Three Lionesses.

Ucheibe’s ranking as the sixth best tackler at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup serves as a shining testament to her commitment, skill, and dedication to the sport. As the football world celebrates her achievements, it is evident that Ucheibe’s remarkable presence on the field will continue to make waves in the realm of women’s football.