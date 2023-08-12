Why Nigeria must build on Super Falcons’ World Cup experiences

It is a universal truism that it is much better to lose a battle and win the war than to win a battle and lose the war. Hence, it is better to keep one’s eyes on the big ball.

It is no longer news that the Super Falcons of Nigeria were edged out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup by the Three Lionesses of England via a 4-2 penalty loss.

However, it must be noted that Nigeria did not lose it place of pride in the community of female footballers, even as the English women accorded the Super Falcons due respect at the end of the match.

No doubt many Nigerian football fans were disappointed because the Super Falcons had against all odds raised their expectations by their feats at the group level where the Nigerian team came out undefeated, and was the only country to beat the co-host country in group D.

Before the round of 16 game against the Three Lionesses of England some football pundits were thinking England would just take the Nigerian female team for an easy ride, but the Super Falcons gave them a worthy fight.

Nigeria had all it takes to bury the game before the penalty shootout but failed to utilize the opportunities, especially Ashleigh Plumptre’s efforts that failed to yield the needed result.

The intense match that ended in goalless draw after 120 minutes of play was one England’s toughest match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which they managed to squeak through.

The English women showcased a better skills in the penalty shootout, and ended up subduing Nigeria 4-2. Nigeria’s nightmare started with Desire Oparanozie who missed the first penalty for the team after the Three Lionesses had lost their first spot kick.

Michelle Alozie followed suit in the miss-game as she ballooned her kick giving the English women the opportunity to take the lead.

The nine-time African Women’s Cup of Nations winners could have wrapped up the game when their opponent were a player down due to a red card shown to Lauren James, who unprofessionally stamp on a Michelle Alozie.

The Super Falcons, ranked 40th in FIFA Women’s Football ranking were on paper the underdogs going into the game. The Three Lionesses ranked fourth, are one of the top favourites to win the tournament according to many pundits.

Commenting on ouster of the Super Falcons, many fans bared their minds on the way the game panned out.

Sunny Oyekunle, a football fan based in Warri, Delta State said he was not satisfied with the outcome of the match.

“The Super Falcons’ failure to beat the Three Lionesses still put a question mark on the development of the round leather game in Nigeria.

We were naïve, if not, the girls could have punished the English women when they were reduced to 10 players. They had the capacity to beat their opponents but just failed. It’s a pity!” he said.

Divine Robert, a football enthusiast said he was not happy with the outcome of the game.

“Though I applaud the Super Falcons for going that far, I’m highly disappointed with the ways and manner they conceded defeat to the English women.

Nigeria had what it took to defeat the Three Lionesses but for some little lapses.

Besides, the coach did not get it right; some of the changes he made were uncalled for. In fact, we lost to a superior tactical game approach and players’ professionalism,” he said.

Joy Nwogu believes Super Falcons did absolutely well regardless of the outcome of the match.

“Our girls did well considering the level of preparations given to them prior to the start of the tournament. Don’t forget that they had issues with the Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) over the payment of their allowances.

As far as I’m concern, they did well, period!” she said.

Randy Waldrum, the coach of Super Falcons believes the team has a bright future despite their exit from the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

“They have been fantastic the whole tournament. I said to them after the game we have not lost a game realistically, outside the penalty shootout,” Waldrum said.

The most important thing now is to ensure the girls does not lose momentum they have developed going to the World Cup.

What Nigeria need now is to keep the players together and possibly scout younger talents to replace the aging ones as the country prepares for the CAF Women’s Cup, and the Olympic competitions.

The football federal must as a matter of urgency settle the issue of Waldrum’s contract, and the players’ outstanding bonuses. Yes, England defeated Nigeria, but the team was not disgraced.

In fact, the whole world is aware that the women football in Nigeria is growing. Let the stakeholders do the needful by building on the 2023 Women’s World Cup experiences!