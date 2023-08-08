2023 FIFA WW/C: Fans salute Super Falcons in spite loss

Football fans in Enugu have lauded the Super Falcons for their outstanding performance against England at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falcons lost to 10-player Lionesses of England 4-2 on penalties to exit the tournament in the round of 16 match.

A cross section of the fans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu that the falcons were determined, committed and dogged.

Queenet Okonkwo, who was full of praises for the Nigerian ladies, said that the girls made Nigerians proud.

“They did not let us down at all. They were committed and determined to make us proud but the god of soccer was not on their side.

“In spite losing on penalties, they gave their all and I feel proud of the team, ” she said.

In the same vein, Lawrence Nwachukwu, a football lover described the team’s performance as superb and unexpected.

He said that many Nigerians did not expect the team to hold England to ransom as they did.

“Honestly, I did not give the falcons any chance at all. The rating was 40-4; so, for the falcons to drag England to penalty shootout was laudable.

“The girls tried and we should be proud of them, ” Nwachukwu said.

Also speaking, Ogazie Adimorah, said the ladies gave their best in spite the loss.

“I have to commend them for reaching that far and taking England to a penalty shootout.

“Penalty can be anybody’s game, the team tried beyond my expectation because I did not give them any chance against the European champions, ” he said.

The team had earlier in the group stage drawn two matches and won one to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.