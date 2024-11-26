Chelsea's hopes to sign Osimhen boosted as Galatasaray rules out permanent deal

Chelsea’s pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has received a significant boost. The 25-year-old, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is widely expected to leave the Italian club next summer, with Chelsea among the frontrunners to secure his signature.

The Blues have been long-time admirers of Osimhen, who has consistently delivered top performances in Italy with Napoli and continues to excel on loan in Turkey. With his expected exit from Napoli in the summer of 2025,

Chelsea is ready to make a determined attempt to acquire the Nigerian international, having failed to secure him in the previous transfer window. Although Galatasaray were initially seen as a potential competitors for his signature, their financial limitations may now pave the way for Chelsea to land their target.

Osimhen has been in impressive form during his loan spell at Galatasaray, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season. Despite his outstanding performances, former Super Lig manager Yilmaz Vural has expressed scepticism about Galatasaray’s ability to secure a permanent deal for the striker. Vural highlighted the €75 million release clause set by Napoli as a significant barrier for the Turkish club.

Speaking to Haber Sari Kirmizi, Vural said: “Victor Osimhen is a magnificent footballer. He can beat defenders with his dribbling, and he has incredible control in the air. He is a real centre forward, and his technical and physical attributes are excellent. However, €75 million is too much.”

This situation places Chelsea in a strong position to pursue Osimhen’s signature in the upcoming summer window as they look to strengthen their attacking lineup with a proven goal scorer. Osimhen’s

impressive form for both Napoli and Galatasaray has only intensified Chelsea’s interest, making the Nigerian international a top target for the Blues in the next transfer period.

