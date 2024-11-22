Turkish legend Kahveci applauds Osimhen’s team spirit at Galatasaray

Former Turkish international Nihat Kahveci has praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his impressive performances and selfless teamwork since his summer loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker has become a fan favourite, captivating Turkish pundits with his goal-scoring ability and team-oriented mindset.

Osimhen has already made a significant impact, scoring eight goals in nine matches and providing four assists—two in the Süper Lig and two in the UEFA Europa League.

In a recent interview with the Kontraspor YouTube channel, Kahveci shared his admiration for Osimhen‘s strong partnership with teammate Mauro Icardi. “Victor Osimhen has no explanation without Icardi. This alone is very important. Goal scorers are a bit egoistic, selfish, and a bit jealous,” Kahveci said.

“They always want to score more than the one next to them. There were some like that—I played with some like that—but Osimhen always talks about Icardi. He is very generous; when his teammates score, he’s happier than they are.”

Kahveci further highlighted Osimhen’s exceptional character, emphasising how the Nigerian striker prioritises team success over personal achievement. “He even stops celebrating his own goal to celebrate for Icardi. He is a very great character. I think he is a player and a personality that every team’s fans would love to have. Well done, congratulations,” the retired Turkish star added.

Kahveci stressed that Osimhen deserves all the recognition he has garnered in Turkey. “Since the first day he arrived, he has been showing everything he has on the field without any hesitation. I am not exaggerating at all. This player deserves it. How can we not praise such a player?” he concluded.

Osimhen’s contributions have been instrumental in Galatasaray’s strong performances this season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

