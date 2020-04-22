Chelsea may lose Champions League football to Arsenal and Spurs

Arsenal and Tottenham could qualify for next season’s Champions League ahead of Chelsea if the Premier League campaign is unable to be finished, according to reports.

European football’s governing body Uefa continues to discuss options to conclude the league seasons, with a variety of calendar options being assessed.

On Tuesday, Uefa softened their stance on domestic leagues voiding their seasons after initially threatening a ban from European competition for those who did, such as Belgium’s top flight.

Should the Premier League be unable to play the remaining 92 games of the season, the Sun claims Uefa could use coefficient scores to decide who competes in both the Champions League and Europa League next season.

Arsenal (91.000), who currently sit ninth in the Premier League, have the fourth-best coefficient in England behind Manchester City (112.000), Liverpool (99.000) and Manchester United (92.000).

Tottenham (85.000), who are eighth in the league, sit fifth and Chelsea (83.000), who are fourth, are sixth. Leicester City (22.000), third in the league, are a distance seventh. They would have to settle for the Europa League.

However, should City’s two-year Champions League ban be upheld then Spurs would take the final Champions League spot.