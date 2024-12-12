Champions League: Arsenal defeat Monaco to close in on last 16

Bukayo Saka’s brace propelled Arsenal closer to the Champions League last 16 as they secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Monaco at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Saka scored late in both halves, while Kai Havertz added a third in the closing minutes, lifting Mikel Arteta’s side to third place in the revamped league phase. The Gunners have now won four of their six European matches this season, positioning themselves well for a top-eight finish that guarantees direct progression to the knockout stage.

Teams finishing ninth to 24th will face a play-off to advance, but with games against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona remaining, Arsenal are optimistic about avoiding that hurdle.

This victory was a timely boost after a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw against Fulham last weekend. Arsenal have now won five of their last six games across all competitions.

Despite an ongoing defensive injury crisis that left Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu sidelined, the Gunners adapted well. Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey filled in at right-back, while 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly started at left-back, making just his second senior appearance for the club.

Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal’s youngest Champions League starter since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2011, delivered a composed and assured performance in a high-stakes match.

However, Gabriel Jesus’ struggles in front of goal persisted, with the Brazilian failing to convert two promising chances in the first half. He has now gone 32 matches without a goal for Arsenal, a drought that highlights his ongoing confidence issues.

Saka’s clinical finishing ensured Arsenal didn’t rue missed opportunities. His first goal came with a well-placed effort late in the first half, while his second—an instinctive strike—put the game beyond Monaco’s reach. Havertz’s late goal added gloss to a dominant display.

With their destiny firmly in their hands, Arsenal will aim to secure their place in the last 16 when the competition resumes in January.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

