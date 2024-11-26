Champions League: Arteta demands ruthlessness as Arsenal tackle Sporting Lisbon

Champions League: Mikel Arteta demands ruthlessness as Arsenal tackle Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his team to be “ruthless” as they seek to end their poor away form in the Champions League when they face Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday. The Gunners are winless and goalless in their last four European away fixtures, with their most recent victory coming against Sevilla in October 2023 during the group stage.

A narrow 1-0 loss at Inter Milan earlier this month left Arsenal languishing in 12th place in the new-look Champions League standings. Arteta believes a victory in Lisbon, against a Sporting side that recently stunned Manchester City with a 4-1 win, would underline Arsenal’s credentials at Europe’s elite level.

“It’s certainly something we have to improve,” Arteta said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve taken steps forward. Look at the way we played against Inter, a team that has dominated their league and reached the Champions League final in 2023.

“But the reality is, we didn’t get the result. Now, we must make it happen. Be ruthless, be efficient in the opposition box, and do what it takes to take all three points.”

Sporting Lisbon, now led by Joao Pereira following Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United have been in fine form. Arteta acknowledged the challenge of facing a team brimming with confidence and ambition.

“Their current run is incredible,” Arteta said. “It’s not just about their quality or setup; there’s a team energy and ambition that stands out. Tomorrow is a chance to make a statement, prove we can compete with teams like this, and win the game by staying true to our identity.”

