Arsenal vs Monaco: Arteta urges Gunners to adapt amid injury setbacks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on his squad to adapt and overcome their injury crisis as they face Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are grappling with defensive shortages, with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out and uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Midfielder Thomas Partey, who often deputises in defence, and Jurrien Timber also missed full training on Tuesday.

Currently seventh in the Champions League standings with 10 points, Arsenal hold a slim advantage over Monaco on goal difference.

“It is what it is. We need to accept the reality and move forward,” Arteta said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We have to manage a lot of the players. Some of them probably aren’t going to be fit. Some are still a doubt. We have 24 hours to make a decision and hopefully, it will be the right ones.”

One positive for Arsenal is the potential return of Kieran Tierney, who could make his first European appearance for the Gunners since November 2022. The Scotland international, back in training after six months out with a hamstring injury, spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad.

“He’s ready and training really well,” Arteta said. “He’s going to have an opportunity for sure the way the team is looking at the moment. He’s earned it with the way he’s behaved and the willingness he’s shown.”

Arteta also praised Monaco, despite their first Champions League loss on matchday five. “You see the run that they’ve been on in the Champions League. They’re a real threat with a lot of qualities,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard reiterated the team’s hunger for success this season. “We want to do something really special. We want to win everything. That’s the mindset of everyone,” Ødegaard said. “We want to win every time we play and make sure that the trophies come to the club.”

Victory on Wednesday would strengthen Arsenal’s bid to secure a top-eight finish in the standings, ensuring a bye into the first play-off round of the competition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

