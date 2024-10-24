UEFA: Madrid, Baku to host 2027 Champions League final

Champions League trophy

UEFA has confirmed that either Madrid or Baku will host the 2027 Champions League final after the capital cities of Spain and Azerbaijan stepped in to replace Milan, which lost its hosting rights due to concerns over the readiness of the San Siro amid planned renovations.

Following the decision to remove Milan from consideration, UEFA reopened the bidding process. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has put forward Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid, which previously hosted the 2019 final where Liverpool beat Tottenham to secure their sixth European title.

Meanwhile, Baku’s Olympic Stadium has been submitted as Azerbaijan’s bid, aiming to host its first-ever Champions League final. The venue, which hosted the 2019 Europa League final, would become the easternmost site in the competition’s history if selected.

The final decision on the 2027 host city will be announced in May 2025. The Allianz Arena in Munich (2025) and Budapest’s Puskas Arena (2026) have already been confirmed as the next two venues for the Champions League final.

In addition to the men’s tournament, UEFA has also received bids to host the 2027 Women’s Champions League final, with venues in Warsaw, Barcelona, Basel, and Cardiff competing for the honour.

The Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, will host the 2025 Women’s final, followed by Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion in 2026.

