Carabao Cup: Newcastle defeat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy drought

Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over holders Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Magpies, who last won the FA Cup in 1955, had endured decades of heartbreak in cup finals, including their 2023 defeat to Manchester United in this very fixture. However, Eddie Howe’s side produced a brilliant performance to shock the Premier League leaders and claim their first silverware since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Dan Burn opened the scoring late in the first half before Alexander Isak netted his 27th goal of the season to double Newcastle’s lead after the break. Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Liverpool in stoppage time, but the Magpies held on for a historic victory.

Newcastle fans turned one half of Wembley into a sea of black and white, celebrating a long-overdue triumph that banished decades of disappointment. Their victory also ended a barren spell in which 30 different English teams had won silverware while Liverpool collected 38 major trophies.

Since their last triumph, Newcastle had suffered five relegations, with club legends like Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, and Malcolm Macdonald failing to bring silverware to Tyneside. Even Kevin Keegan’s “Entertainers” of the 1990s fell short in their bid for glory.

That all changed with the Saudi-backed takeover in 2021, which saw unpopular owner Mike Ashley depart and ushered in a new era under Howe’s leadership. With astute management and financial backing, Newcastle have transformed from relegation battlers to cup winners.

For Liverpool, the defeat was another setback just days after their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain. However, Arne Slot’s side still sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League and remain on course for a record-equalling 20th English title.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

