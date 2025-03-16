Last season’s unforgettable Carabao Cup final has Virgil van Dijk intent on reliving the emotions of lifting the trophy.

Virgil Van Dijk may have to relive the emotions of lifting the Carabao Cup last season at Wembley.

The Liverpool captain secured his first honour as Liverpool captain when his extra-time header proved to be the difference in the 2023-24 showpiece with Chelsea.

Van Dijk is hoping to lead the Reds to more Wembley glory in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon against Newcastle United.

However, standing between Liverpool and a back-to-back league cup title is Newcastle United that is yet to lift a major trophy in 70 years.

Newcastle have not lifted a major trophy since their Fairs Cup triumph in 1969, are contesting the League Cup final for the second time in three years.

Newcastle will be hoping for a better performance and outcome than 2023 when they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight matches against Newcastle and the Reds have won three of their last five fixtures without conceding any goals.

Two of Liverpool’s last four wins have been by a 2-0 scoreline, while Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool in their last 17 attempts.

Eddie Howe has limited options in the back line with left-back Lewis Hall (ankle) and central defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both knee) out of contention.

Anthony Gordon is suspended, with Harvey Barnes expected to continue in his fellow Englishman’s absence.

Liverpool also have some injury worries with defenders Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley (both thigh) are set to miss out.

“Obviously last year was pretty special, obviously the whole evening, build-up, how the game went.

Read also: Liverpool vs Newcastle: Reds eye first trophy under Slot in Carabao Cup final

“It was definitely a special one that I’m never going to forget. It definitely makes me very hungry to hopefully do it again against a very good Newcastle side,” Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com on Saturday.

He said that Liverpool have to be at their best to hopefully lift the trophy again on Sunday.

“These things I will never take for granted. Lifting trophies for Liverpool is an amazing feeling together with our fans.”

The Reds were disappointed after the end of their European adventure which marked a low point in their high flying campaign of the season.

However, they remain on course for two domestic trophies and are firm favourites to fulfil the first part against Newcastle at Wembley.

Newcastle have had a solid league campaign and remain in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification thanks to Monday’s hard-fought 1-0 win away to West Ham.

However, the Magpies have lost five successive Wembley finals and may be set for further heartbreak as they look to end their 70 year wait for a major trophy.

Share