Liverpool vs Newcastle: Reds eye first trophy under Slot in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool have the chance to win their first trophy under Arne Slot in Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final against a Newcastle United side desperate to end their 56-year wait for major silverware.

Liverpool seek redemption after Champions League exit

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Wembley looking to put behind the disappointment of their Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds suffered a painful 4-1 defeat on penalties in the last-16 second leg at Anfield.

Despite that setback, Slot’s debut season has been a resounding success. The Dutchman, who took over from Jurgen Klopp last year, has guided Liverpool to a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League, putting them on course for a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020.

Liverpool are also aiming for an 11th Carabao Cup title, adding to their impressive record in domestic competitions. Mohamed Salah, despite not being captain, remains a talismanic figure, having registered 32 goals and 22 assists in 42 matches this season. His ability to step up in key moments could prove decisive.

Newcastle’s big opportunity to end trophy drought

Newcastle will arrive at Wembley determined to secure their first major domestic trophy in over five decades. Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have emerged as a force in English football, and a Carabao Cup triumph would further cement their resurgence.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak will be crucial to Newcastle’s hopes. With 22 goals and five assists in 32 appearances this season, his pace, technical ability, and finishing prowess make him a major threat to Liverpool’s defense.

This final is about more than just silverware. For Liverpool, it’s a chance to reinforce their dominance. For Newcastle, it’s an opportunity to establish themselves among England’s elite. The contrasting motivations add extra intrigue to what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Slot focused on silverware

Liverpool, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final, have won the League Cup a record 10 times and are looking to claim the trophy for the third time in four years.

“You play games like this to win, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Slot said, acknowledging the challenge ahead. The Reds will be without key right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Dutchman remains confident.

“We’re really looking forward to it because you cannot take a final for granted, especially not in this country with so many good teams,” he added.

Making his first-ever visit to Wembley, Slot hopes Liverpool can quickly bounce back from their European heartbreak.

“It’s a great occasion to be in, and especially after losing against Paris Saint-Germain, it’s maybe the perfect game,” he said.

