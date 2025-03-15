Carabao Cup: Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Liverpool clash against Newcastle

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle due to an ankle injury, a major blow to manager Arne Slot’s plans.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the second half of Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday. His absence leaves the Reds without a recognized right-back for the Wembley showdown, as both Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are also recovering from injuries.

“Trent is not available. He will not be there at the final,” Slot confirmed on Friday. “He is still to be assessed for how long it will take, but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Alexander-Arnold’s injury has also ruled him out of England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, as announced by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Quansah ready to step up

With Alexander-Arnold sidelined, Slot is confident that Jarell Quansah can rise to the occasion. The 22-year-old defender, who was dropped earlier in the season, has since regained his form and recently earned a call-up to Tuchel’s England squad.

“If being substituted at half-time is a setback, then almost every player has more than a few setbacks during their career,” Slot said. “He knows now he can fight his way back when people are not as positive about him.”

Liverpool eye first trophy under Slot

As defending champions, Liverpool are aiming to win the first silverware of Slot’s tenure. The Reds are also on course for a record-equalling 20th English league title, sitting 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Sunday’s final will mark Slot’s first visit to Wembley, an occasion he relishes. “I haven’t been there before. It’s an iconic stadium, not just for English people but also for Dutch people,” he said.

Following their Champions League heartbreak against PSG, Slot hopes his team will channel their disappointment into motivation for the final.

“It’s a great occasion, especially after losing against PSG. We are really looking forward to playing this final now,” he added. “It’s always nice to play for a trophy—it’s always nice to win something.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share