Referees to announce VAR decisions during Carabao Cup semi-finals

For the first time in English football, referees will announce video assistant referee (VAR) decisions directly to supporters inside stadiums during the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

As part of a trial, referees will communicate final decisions after reviewing the VAR pitchside monitor or when rulings involve factual matters, such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside offences where the attacker touches the ball.

This system, already a staple in sports like rugby union and American football, was successfully trialled during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The Premier League had indicated last summer that in-game VAR announcements would be introduced this season, and the Carabao Cup semi-finals will serve as the testing ground.

The trial will cover both legs of the semi-finals: Arsenal vs. Newcastle and Tottenham vs. Liverpool. The first legs are scheduled for January 7 and 8, 2025, with the return fixtures on February 5 and 6.

Refereeing body PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) emphasized that the move reflects its “commitment to transparency” and aims to provide fans with greater clarity on key decisions. Referees have undergone extensive preparation for the trial, including practice sessions at stadiums. The officials for the matches will be announced on Tuesday.

In addition to in-stadium announcements, the Premier League’s Match Centre account on X has been providing “near-live” explanations of VAR decisions this season. However, this trial marks the first time referees will deliver spoken explanations directly to matchday crowds.

The English Football League (EFL) expressed its support for the initiative, stating:

“The new pilot embraces technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans. This latest pilot follows earlier collaboration with PGMOL in 2018 to trial VAR in EFL competitions ahead of its introduction in the Premier League.”

