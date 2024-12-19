Carabao Cup: Gabriel Jesus hat-trick inspires Arsenal comeback against Palace

Gabriel Jesus ended his year-long home goal drought in style, netting a stunning hat-trick as Arsenal came from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 3-1 and secure a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Palace struck first at the Emirates, with Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalizing on Jakub Kiwior’s defensive lapse to score with the visitors’ first shot of the match. The early goal left Arsenal chasing the game.

Mikel Arteta, who made eight changes from the side that drew with Everton at the weekend, saw his reshuffled lineup struggle to find cohesion. Kieran Tierney made his first appearance since the 2023 Community Shield, but the first-half performance lacked energy and creativity.

At halftime, Arteta introduced captain Martin Odegaard and William Saliba, and their impact was immediate. Arsenal looked reinvigorated, with Raheem Sterling nearly equalizing when his rebound effort struck the crossbar.

The breakthrough came when Odegaard delivered an exquisite pass to Jesus, who controlled brilliantly before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Dean Henderson to level the match.

Jesus doubled his tally minutes later, slotting home a low strike into the bottom corner after being set up by Bukayo Saka. Although the Brazilian appeared marginally offside, the absence of VAR until the semi-finals allowed the goal to stand.

He completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish following another pinpoint pass from Odegaard, drilling the ball past Henderson to seal the comeback.

Former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah grabbed a late consolation goal for Palace, but the Gunners held firm to book their place in the last four of the competition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

