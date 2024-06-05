CAF Denies Postponement of 2025 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed reports claiming that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been postponed.

The tournament, set to be hosted by Morocco, was initially scheduled for the summer of 2025. Speculation arose about a potential postponement due to a scheduling conflict with the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, set to take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.

CAF has clarified that there are no plans to delay the 2025 AFCON tournament. The organization’s Executive Committee will meet to discuss the tournament dates, after which an official statement will be issued.

“Reports on AFCON 2025 are untrue. The CAF Executive Committee will meet, deliberate, and make a decision on the AFCON 2025 dates. CAF will thereafter issue an official statement on the matter,” stated CAF on their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are continuing their preparations for the 2025 AFCON, aiming to build on their silver medal finish in the 2023 AFCON held in Ivory Coast.